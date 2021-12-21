Zacks: Analysts Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

In other Resonant news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

RESN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,164. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.04. Resonant has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

