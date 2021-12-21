Zacks: Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce sales of $123.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.28 million and the highest is $130.30 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $77.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $425.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $432.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $483.18 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $493.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

RUTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $626.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.