Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$1.18 EPS

Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce ($1.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.58). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Shares of BTAI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

