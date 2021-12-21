Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.59 million. Cellectis posted sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $61.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 180,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,406. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,994,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

