Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 251,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,364. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 169,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.