Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.23). Danimer Scientific reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 47,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,579. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of -0.25.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 79.9% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 208,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 64,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 567,354 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

