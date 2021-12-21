Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce $729.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.47 million and the highest is $751.92 million. Endo International reported sales of $760.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,784,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,773. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $923.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 161,675 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1,928.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

