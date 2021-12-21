Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report $229.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.32 million. Groupon reported sales of $343.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $968.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $966.42 million to $969.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $988.85 million, with estimates ranging from $932.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

GRPN traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,066. The company has a market capitalization of $685.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21. Groupon has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,592 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 147.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at $592,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 37.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,894 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 89,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

