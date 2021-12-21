Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,241. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

