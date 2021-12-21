Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $26.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10,130.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $16.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $19.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $23.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,397,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

