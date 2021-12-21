Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $36.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.35 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $33.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $130.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.24 billion to $136.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.97 billion to $153.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 264,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,233,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

