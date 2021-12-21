Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.35. The stock had a trading volume of 730,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,745. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average is $127.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

