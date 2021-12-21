Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report sales of $111.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.05 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $112.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $436.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $444.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $428.56 million, with estimates ranging from $268.18 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golar LNG.
Golar LNG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. 1,195,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
