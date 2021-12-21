Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report sales of $111.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.05 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $112.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $436.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $444.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $428.56 million, with estimates ranging from $268.18 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. 1,195,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

