Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agora (NASDAQ:API) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

API has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ API opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of -0.16. Agora has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Agora by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 9.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Agora by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agora by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

