Zacks Investment Research Downgrades California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

CRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CRC stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. California Resources has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,400 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,714 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

