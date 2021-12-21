Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $167.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Celanese for the fourth quarter have been stable of late. Cost savings through productivity actions and operational improvement are likely to support its bottom line. Acquisitions including SO.F.TER., Nilit and Omni Plastics are also expected to drive its results this year. The company will also gain from expansion in emerging regions. Its efforts to lower debt also bode well. Celanese also remains committed to returning value to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company faces headwinds from elevated raw material costs. Weaker automotive production may also affect its order patterns. Moderating prices in China may also hurt Acetyl Chain margins. The Acetate Tow unit also remains under pressure due to higher energy and acetyls costs.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.87.

Shares of CE opened at $155.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

