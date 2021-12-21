Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

TBBK stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $173,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

