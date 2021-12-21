Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.29.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.08 and its 200 day moving average is $144.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $152,930,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 80.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.