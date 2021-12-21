Zacks Investment Research Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

DEI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 320.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

