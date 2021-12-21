Zero Utility Token Hits Market Capitalization of $410,321.87 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $410,321.87 and $536.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $423.56 or 0.00873456 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

ZUT is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.