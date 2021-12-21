ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $150,434.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.48 or 0.08186399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.11 or 0.99932654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00071743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00047109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

