$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arhaus.

Get Arhaus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $10.99 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arhaus (ARHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.