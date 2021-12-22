$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arhaus.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.
NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $10.99 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
About Arhaus
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.