-$0.11 EPS Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Plug Power stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

