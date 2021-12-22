-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Akerna reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akerna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 11,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 239,859 shares of company stock valued at $577,339. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Akerna in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Akerna by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Akerna has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

