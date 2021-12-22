$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Vocera Communications reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,599. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.45 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,143,136. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,560,000 after buying an additional 145,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 188.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 162,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,136,000.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

