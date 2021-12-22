-$0.17 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,631,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after buying an additional 213,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 1,252,892 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 370,031 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVID stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 4,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,787. The company has a market cap of $224.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

