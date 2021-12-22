$0.20 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.35. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,690. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

