-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. 2U reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

