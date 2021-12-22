-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.41). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. The stock has a market cap of $209.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.53. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 75,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.