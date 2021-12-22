$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 48.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZWI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 12,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,082. The firm has a market cap of $144.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

