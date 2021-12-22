$0.49 EPS Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.