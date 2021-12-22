$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

K stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.78. 2,703,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,165. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kellogg by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after buying an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after buying an additional 96,991 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Kellogg by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

