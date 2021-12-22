$0.95 EPS Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. Omnicell posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $178.63 on Friday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.27.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

