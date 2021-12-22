$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 945,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 49,889 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 5.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 37.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.57.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

