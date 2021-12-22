$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.09. 80,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,323. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

