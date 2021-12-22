$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $2.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,466. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,300. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.