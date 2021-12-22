$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $2.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,466. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,300. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.