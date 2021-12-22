$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.57. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. 232,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,001. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

