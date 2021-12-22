$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,175. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $521.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

