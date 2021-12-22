$118.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce sales of $118.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.28 billion to $121.30 billion. Apple posted sales of $111.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $385.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.27 billion to $392.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $410.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $398.61 billion to $423.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $174.33. 2,744,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,078,453. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

