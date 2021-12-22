13,985 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

RWR opened at $117.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $119.36.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

