$14.18 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.47 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $45.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,477. The company has a market capitalization of $534.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.74. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 116,410 shares of company stock valued at $737,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

