1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $1,704,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 25,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $135.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $139.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,031,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

