1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32.2% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $390.47 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

