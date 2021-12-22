1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $204.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.99 and a one year high of $219.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.82 and its 200 day moving average is $203.88.

