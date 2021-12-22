19,282 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $198.31 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

