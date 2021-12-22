1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $489,667.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001829 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $107,273.83 and $489,667.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.00 or 0.08128970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.53 or 1.00013550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00073559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

