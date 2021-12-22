$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $11.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLK. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

NYSE WLK traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 598,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Earnings History and Estimates for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

