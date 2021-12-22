2,106 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

