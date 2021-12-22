21,074 Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NNDM opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.35.
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
