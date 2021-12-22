$265.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report sales of $265.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.50 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $936.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $938.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 427.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

